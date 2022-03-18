Candidates, crime, council ... it's been a big week

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

It's been a big week of news for Orange with the Greens finally revealling its candidate for the seat of Calare and the election race starting to really heat up. Orange City Council's decision this week to raise the Ukraine flag outside council chambers caused a lot of chatter inside and outside of chambers but showing our support for Ukraines is something that surely must be applauded. Have a great Sunday and enjoy catching up with any of the big stories you missed.