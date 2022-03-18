sport, local-sport,

Clayton Gallagher will hope to continue his special affinity with the Clint Lundholm-trained Notabadidea at Orange on Sunday. The pair will team up in the Orange Cup Prelude, and while the six-year-old has been allotted 61kg in the 1600m Open Handicap, Gallagher believes the highly recommended gelding is good enough to carry the weight and still win. "I think he gets in really well," Gallagher said. "The only thing against him, is that he must carry a bit of weight, but he is a big strong horse and I think he will handle it. "His performances going into the race says he will be strong enough, and it doesn't look to be the strongest race, and I think if he handles it, he will be hard to beat." Gallagher has tasted success on the Dubbo galloper before, winning the Coonabarabran Cup in October of last year before backing up in January to win the Gilgandra Cup. In fact, the in-form country hoop has only ridden the gelding three times, with his third attempt resulting in a very credible third in the Mudgee Cup in December. The Prelude leads into the 2100m Southern Cross Austereo Orange Cup on April 8, and Gallagher sees no reason why Notabadidea won't contest the $75,000 feature. "I haven't spoken to Clint about where they are heading to with him," Gallagher said. "I think they are just putting him in the right races when they are popping up. "If he is competitive enough there and if he can run the 2000m out, I'd dare say they would give him a go in the Orange Cup and he would be more than competitive." Prior to arriving in the Lundholm yard, Notabadidea won a 2400m race in town for Jim and Greg Lee, and while he hasn't been asked to go past 2000m since joining the Dubbo yard, Gallagher believed the country cup horse would handle the Orange Cup trip, if given the chance. "Look, he has always finished his races off strong, and I think it is worth a try," Gallagher said. "He is always strong late, but it is just a matter of the weights, which in those longer races will be the biggest challenge for him." Notabadidea has drawn gate seven on Sunday, and Gallagher said it didn't matter how the race was run, with his mount able to run on and off the pace. "He is always a pretty cruisy ride. You can give him a good dig out of the gate and sit up there or drop back and he is quite tractable," Gallagher said. "There is definitely no race pattern to him; you can race forward and off the speed and he still runs home strong." In another bumper day of Central Districts racing on Sunday, Racing Orange will host a strong seven-race-program as part of their Legend's Day. There will be entertainment, fashions on the field and inductees to Racing Orange Wall of Fame. Gates open at 12pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/3966fdcf-77cf-44f5-9b9b-08c50ba5dee3.jpg/r0_54_1008_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg