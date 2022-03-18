news, federal-election,

Funding for one million homes including 750,000 in public housing was among the commitments made by the Australian Greens candidate for Calare Kay Nankervis. Ms Nankervis, who has lived in Bathurst for more than 20 years with her partner, former Bathurst Regional councillor John Fry and their sons, was announced as the party's candidate on Friday. She has worked as a lecturer in journalism and theatre at Charles Sturt University at Bathurst and also had a 20-year journalism career mostly at ABC and SBS, but also for a range of commercial TV and radio networks, in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and London. Ms Nankervis said she would detail specific policies in the next eight weeks but the issues include a First Nations treaty and justice, a fully funded Medicare, a fully funded NDIS, community-led healthcare for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, universal free public education and funded, accessible, high quality, not-for-profit aged care. "We alone are ready to take strong, immediate, action on climate change and to meet our international obligations to refugees," she said. "When people came to Australia from Kosovo no one objected to fast moving action by the government at that stage to bring people from that enclave to Australia to remove them from harms way. "We opened up all our detention centres and refugee centres. "I would expect that Australians would be very sympathetic for us having a humanitarian program for Ukraine. "What we would like though is for Australia to constantly and consistently have a humanitarian approach to refugees from any country, not just from Europe but people who are coming from Asia and the Middle East." "We seem to possibly be more ready to open our doors to people of a certain ethnic extraction and I think that's where Australian asylum policy might be in some ways tap into xenophobia." She said the Greens also have policies which acknowledge the drying landscape in the electorate as well as the need to protect river systems and Murray Darling water flows, and the need to improve health and other services in the bush. "As an ABC journalist in the 80s and 90s, I watched the issue of climate change being sidelined and misreported by small and major parties - and by some commentators - at a time when early action could have been taken. And the economic and scientific lies are still happening," Ms Nankervis said. She is hopeful changing perceptions could increase the Greens vote in the traditionally conservative seat. "I'm expecting a definite increase in our vote in Calare at this election as it has been increasing at every election," she said. "I can only hope that the people of Calare are paying attention to what is happening in the world at the moment, what is happening in the terms of climate change. "We can no longer argue that some of the events that we are seeing are not climate change related. "The less action that the Coalition and Labor take on climate action and the more evidence that mounts up about how inaction is already creating problems for the environment and for the world the bigger out vote is going to get. "Also younger people are becoming electors, people who have grown up with a fear of climate change and who are frustrated with inaction. Our vote is going to keep climbing for sure." Independent candidate Kate Hook, One Nation candidate Stacey Whittaker and Adam Jannis from the United Australia Party have also announced they would stand for the seat that's been held by Nationals MP Andrew Gee since 2016. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/a7bab91a-97f6-4f4d-b097-11e217794c7a.jpg/r0_471_4032_2749_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg