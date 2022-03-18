community,

With its comprehensive extension project now complete, the entire team at Orange Regional Gallery is currently busy installing a major work by internationally acclaimed artist William Kentridge which will be the gallery's autumn feature exhibition from March 26 to June 26. William Kentridge's artworks can be found in the collections of major museums around the world including the Museum of Modern Art, New York; Centre Pompidou, Paris; Tate, London; Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, New York and many others. When you see Kentridge's eight-channel video work 'I am not me, the horse is not mine', is among his most ambitious moving image works and arguably the most significant work by the artist in an Australian museum collection. It was gifted to the Art Gallery of New South Wales by Anita and Luca Belgiorno-Nettis in 2017. It premiered at the 16th Biennale of Sydney in 2008 and was then displayed at the Tanks at the UK's Tate Modern in 2013. His famous work will be installed in our new north gallery, and incorporates stop-motion animation, live action, archival video, and a soundtrack by acclaimed South African composer Philip Miller. The large-scale, eight-screen video installation creates a deeply immersive experience. William Kentridge emerged as an artist during the apartheid regime in South Africa. Grounded in the violent absurdity of that period in his country's history, his artworks draw connections between art, ideology, history and memory. They reveal the ways in which ideas and images echo across time and between different cultures. As part of our intention to ensure our audiences have meaningful connections with our exhibitions, the documentary 'William Kentridge: Anything Is Possible' will be screened each hour in the new Gallery Theatre alongside the exhibition. The documentary provides a fascinating insight into how this endlessly inventive and visionary artist thinks and works. 'I am not me, the horse is not mine' will be officially opened at 6pm on Friday March 25 by Dr Michael Brand, Director of the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Please join us. Nicholas Chambers, Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary International Art at The Art Gallery of NSW, will present a floor talk at 11am on Saturday March 26. Free tickets for both events are available through the gallery's website. Please visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/gallery for more information each event or call 6393 8136.

