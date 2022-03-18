sport, local-sport,

Every time Sally Wallace slips on her joggers, hops on the bike or starts swimming she's continuing to secure terrific personal wins. The Orange Prianha's Triathlon Club member started participating in triathlons in 2014 and last weekend was awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the Piranha's in the Central West interclub series. "I'm really pleased with my achievement," she said. The final leg of the series was held at Dubbo on Sunday with Orange one of four Central West clubs to compete as Mudgee Devils, Bathurst Wallabies and Dubbo Hippos joined them. Ms Wallace competed in the 70+ age group, winning each event for her category and secured eight points for her club. Previously living in Canowindra, competing for Cowra, the tri-athlete made the move to Orange a few years ago and changed clubs. "I haven't done all interclubs recently due to illness," Ms Wallace said. "I've always done as much interclub as much as I possibly can - this year I thought it was important to support the club. I was in training and I thought I needed to do something with this." Being a keen cyclist, Ms Wallace unfortunately had no cycling club to join in Canowindra and landed on triathlons. "Once I started to get fit, I thought I might as well keep on cycling and there was no cycling in Canowindra so I was looking around for what else I could do and announced to my children that I thought I might do triathlon," she recalled. "They all burst out laughing because I'd never run in my life but that's basically how I got into it." Ms Wallace said joining the triathlon club has been significant for her social life and physical health. "I've met a really great group of people through triathlon - most of them are younger than me which has kept me young and they've accepted me," she said. "It's a great sport, I hadn't known much about triathlon before that but it was one of those things where I fitted in. "My son is back here in Orange and his wife is a tri-athlete and it's just kept on going. "I walk the runs these days and and as long as I can keep myself fit and healthy that's the main thing. "It's a great sport with great people and my coach Dan Benton is great, he's always been really supportive." The Dubbo event saw Mudgee enjoy ultimate glory for the 2021-22 championship with Orange Triathlon Club's Steve Martin delighted to see a smaller town do well. "Mudgee did really well, it's good for the series to see a bit more competition," he said. "Orange has dominated a lot for the last 10 years other than a couple of series where we changed some of the point-scoring system. "This new system that Triathlon NSW manages works well and ensures the smaller towns are able to compete against the bigger towns." In total, Mudgee finished with 137 points while Orange were in second place on 109.5. Some of the other Orange standouts in their age groups included: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/b564d8a8-17c2-4c6b-b086-8d23ec08fbd9.jpg/r150_307_2048_1379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg