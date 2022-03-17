news, local-news,

Donated medical equipment will be used to help train medical students at the School of Rural Medicine at Charles Sturt University in Orange. Regis Resources donated $7620 towards the purchase of two TruCric models and an Advanced Epidural and Lumbar Puncture Model. The equipment will be used to help train students who are undertaking the five-year Doctor of Medicine undergraduate degree that is offered by Charles Sturt and Western Sydney University through the School of Rural Medicine. Charles Sturt Foundation Trust Chief Executive Officer Sarah Ansell said the it would give the students the best start as they embark on their studies to become doctors in regional NSW. "Charles Sturt and Western Sydney University recently celebrated the official opening of the School of Rural Medicine, and we are proud to have two cohorts who will benefit from this brand new state-of-the-art equipment," Ms Ansell said. Regis Resources Chief Executive Officer Jim Beyer said the company was a proud supporter of the joint medical program. "Regis Resources understands the pressing need to have more doctors in rural areas, so we're very happy to support the School of Rural Medicine," Mr Beyer said. "It is important to us to give back to the communities we operate in." Charles Sturt and Western Sydney University celebrated a successful first year of the Joint Program in Medicine partnership on Friday, March 4. The School of Rural Medicine is part of the Australian government's Murray-Darling Medical Schools Network and aims to tackle the shortage of doctors in regional and rural Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/085c923c-d131-4458-832a-788367c32b2a.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg