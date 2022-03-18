news, local-news,

Two drink-drivers have been convicted in Orange Local Court. Timothy John Sharpe, 32, of Kokoday Street, appeared in court for high-range drink-driving. According to police, Sharpe was driving along Byng Street past Orange Police Station when police noticed he was travelling close to the median strip before continuing east at 3.50am on January 8. Police followed him and saw him cross both lanes while driving around two roundabouts. He was stopped about 50 metres east of Peisley Street, and police saw a male passenger in the front seat. Sharpe admitted to drinking alcohol and appeared to be sluggish and slow to respond with glazed eyes and he smelt of alcohol. He returned a positive breath test so he was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he was given a 15-minute observation period. On analysis he returned a high-range reading of 0.153. Solicitor Ellen McCutcheon said Sharpe was "only just high range" but he "recognises the harm it could have done". Magistrate Clare Farnan convicted him and placed him on a 12-month Community Correction Order. She also fined him $1000, ordered him to complete the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program. Ms Farnan disqualified Sharpe's driver's licence for three months and also ordered him to have an interlock device fitted to his vehicle for 12 months. "Yes it was at the lower end of high range but high range is high range," Ms Farnan said. She also convicted Isabell O'Dwyer, 22, of Madison Way, of mid-range drink-driving. According to police, O'Dwyer came under the notice of the police at the intersection of Bathurst Road and Glenroi Avenue at 10pm on January 15 when a backseat passenger hung out of the window to take a video or selfie of himself and the vehicle in motion. Police stopped O'Dwyer and she failed a breath test so she was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where she returned a mid-range reading of 0.081 on analysis. O'Dwyer was unrepresented in court and said she had been drinking at the Ophir and then went to her brother's house. "We went for a drive and went to buy Maccas and my brother decided to hang out the window," she said. Ms Farnan convicted O'Dwyer and fined her $500 and noted that she was a provisional licence holder so should not have had any alcohol in her system. She also disqualified her driver's licence for three months and placed her on a 12-month interlock order.

