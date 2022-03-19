sport, local-sport,

Despite a last-minute loss to Bathurst Panthers in the grand final, Orange Cyms 18s side had plenty to be happy with in their three-game performance at the Bathurst Knockout. Cyms secured their spot in the grand final after knocking over St Pats 12-0 then accounting for Mudgee in a dominant 22-0 performance. Panthers awaited the green and golds in the decider with the home side's fullback Keegan Clayton scoring the match-winner with thirty seconds left to win 12-8. Receiving updates from afar, coach Cam Jones, was pleased with his side's progress throughout the day. "By the sounds of things, they had a decent crack," he said. "It only came down to an error or two in that last game and Panthers took advantage so good on them but I was quite happy to hear we made the final." Jones was similarly delighted with his team's ability to keep St Pats and Mudgee try-less in a fast-paced format. "That was pretty impressive," he added. "In those shorter games it's all attack and you're trying to score points but for us to keep them to nil in both those matches was pleasing to hear." Orange's attention will now turn to a trial match against Dubbo Cyms in two weekend's with the coach happy with his side's pre season progress. "We've got plenty of numbers, almost too many," he said. "The boys are looking good, they're starting to come together at training and running opposed against first and reserve grade. "Our combinations are starting to form (but that) might still take them a little while. "We've got a trial against Dubbo Cyms coming up and hopefully we keep building towards something good." In other 18s results from the Knockout, Orange Hawks suffered a 16-0 loss to Panthers and won against Cowra 16-14.

