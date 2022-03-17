sport, local-sport,

While it was a season to forget for Orange Vipers' opens team, the junior ranks were flying high. All four of the under 13s, 15, 17s and 19s made it through to this weekend's semi-finals, with a shot at the big dance up for grabs. Martin Power coaches the under 19s side which finished second behind Woodbridge in the season standings. He was proud of the effort shown by a relatively new team. "There's been no real individual standouts this year, we've just been a good team," he said. "The girls have had fun and mixed in well. It's a new team unlike previous years where we've had Tabua (Tuinakauvadra) and Kiara Sullivan, so we've had to get a new team together." With the season starting at a different point in the calendar due to the challenges of kicking off late last year, the club has had to navigate the issues that come with playing during touch football and rugby union seasons. So despite all of this, managing to get all four junior sides into the finals series has been a victory in Power's mind. "We'll be strong going forward and we want to make it a friendly environment where all the teams watch each other," he said. "The opens are really good at supporting the younger ones, so we're really trying to build that family atmosphere." With opens minor premiers Panorama Platypi hot favourites to win through to the grand final, it would mean that all deciders would be played in Bathurst. This wasn't necessarily a bad thing according to Power. "If we can get a couple of teams into the grand final, we'll get a lot of supporters because our club does travel really well," he said. "If we could jag a couple in we'd be right." The under 13s and 19s will both take on the Castlereagh Cougars at Grenfell's Henry Lawson Oval on Saturday, with the 13s kicking off at 9.30am and the 19s at 1.10pm. The 15s and 17s will travel to Oberon Tigers Sports Recreation Ground on Sunday where the under 15s will play against the Panorama Platypi at 10.40am and the 17s will take on Midwest Brumbies at 11.50am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/29c52fae-b7d7-440a-a177-f0b8312959b1.jpg/r18_209_1976_1315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg