news, local-news,

ORANGE City Council will hand over $1000 to organisers of the City of Orange Veterans Golf tournament despite the event having already been finalised and the application not fully meeting criteria. After some confusion at Tuesday's Council meeting, an amendment was put forward by Cr Kevin Duffy to ignore the recommendation of council staff and grant the funding retrospectively. But the news wasn't as good for Wangarang, with councillors sticking with the recommendation to refuse its application for $4000 funding for a charity golf day held in January while organisers of the Yu-Gi-Oh! regional qualifier event, held in January were also denied $1276.50. Cr Kevin Duffy said the veterans deserved the $1000 funding. When quizzed on the staff recommendation to refuse the three application for funding by Cr Tony Mileto, Director of Corporate and Commercial Services Rachelle Robb explained Council policy states staff cannot approve grants. The assessment of the round took place while council was in caretaker mode, thanks to the lateness of the local government election and two of the events were held before new council began its term. "However council can make a decision, if you choose .... to fund it retrospectively. That would be a change to our current policy," she said. Ms Robb also explained that the under the OCC Event's Sponsorship program, the organisers are asked to provide details on how their events are growing, for example the number of visitors they draw to Orange. "Events have to show growth in the event and how they can bring more people in and how more stays can be achieved," she said, adding the criteria was quite strict. Cr Tony Mileto asked if representatives from council had contacted the organisations explaining why they were knocked back which Ms Robb said that had happened. Funding under round four of the Events Sponsorship program was approved for the White Tie Ball ($5000), a major fundraiser for Housing Plus' The Orchard, a refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence and the Live at Yours masterclass ($2000) although Cr Kevin Duffy was the lone vote against the Black Tie Ball, saying he believed the application was "government cost shifting". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/15b29347-8a1b-428c-8927-d0625bda99ec.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg