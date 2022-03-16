news, local-news,

The development of the former Blayney Bowling Club site is continuing with a development application for a permanent motel and signage now on public exhibition. To be built on the Osman Street frontage and consisting of 20 rooms the development is the final stage in the redevelopment of the site. In the original proposal submitted in January 2021 by Premise Orange on behalf of their client Rovest Holdings Pty Ltd, the first stage consists of 88 single bed and four double bed modular motel rooms being placed on site, as well as a modular kitchen, laundry and site office being established. There will be 82 car parking spaces created. Within the new motel site there will be 26 car spaces including two accessible spaces plus access through to the original site. Brendan Rouse of Rovest Holdings said that in hindsight the company probably hasn't saved any time by staging it. "The main reason for the staged development at the time was to try and fast track the accommodation to take advantage of market opportunities that would bring business to Blayney that was at the time all going to Orange," he said. "Due to the work that went into preparing and evaluating this DA, the time frame slipped. It was always our intention to develop the whole site." As for the timeframe in the construction of either site that will all come down to the issuing of construction certificates and receiving quotes. "Construction will start after construction certificates are approved," Mr Rouse said. "We are in the process of getting quotes for the services and building works. Once all this is received we will be able to clarify the timing." "Generally we want to get started as soon as is practical and complete as soon as we can. There is no reason to delay or defer the construction of either stage." The old bowling club building is a focus for many people and Mr Rouse said that initially work will be done to repair damage caused when the site was unattended. "In the meantime works will commence to rectify the damage to the old clubhouse building that was caused by vandals," he said. "We are currently working on plans to refurbish the clubhouse with new dining and lounge areas, and potentially a conference area being considered." With over 100 visitors to use the site, security concerns have often featured in discussions regarding the development and Mr Rouse said that he has had input from the police in their planning. "The security measures have been outlined in the DA and plan of management, and include cameras. The police have had input into these measures," he said. Mr Rouse said that the development would suit both tourists and workers alike. "It has been designed with all doubles and some adjoining rooms that will suit families. We see a big opportunity for tourists with this new building, especially given the increasing popularity of the region," he said.

