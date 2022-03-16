news, local-news,

There will be a return to singing at The Hotel Canobolas on Thursday night with a St Patrick's Day themed pub choir. The Orange Regional Conservatorium, Manning PR and hotel will host the event. The pub choir will sing two famous Irish songs, Dirty Old Town by The Pogues and Nothing Compares To U by Sinead O'Connor. It will run from 7.30pm to 9pm. Tickets can be purchased through Humanitix, all proceeds go to the Orange Regional Conservatorium.

