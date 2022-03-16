news, local-news,

A man has been convicted after throwing a kebab into a police car and threatening a police officer who he knows through sport. Dwayne James West, 35, of Lawson Crescent, pleaded guilty to intimidating a police officer and behaving in an offensive manner in public. According to police, West had previously had minimal contact with the police officer but knew they had family members who played on the same sports team. At 11.14pm on December 4, 2021, he threw a kebab into a police car that was patrolling Summer Street and the contents spilt onto the police and the vehicle so the police stopped to speak to him. They noticed he was drunk and he threatened one of the officers when he was told he would be given a ticket. "It's me and you bra. I'm going to f***ing smack ya," West was quoted saying to the police officer. He was given a nine-month Community Correction Order for the threat and fined $200 for offensive behaviour. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/2faf1295-7845-4deb-bd92-8742d4b13bc2.jpg/r0_121_3888_2318_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg