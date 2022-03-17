sport, local-sport,

While 'not playing for sheep stations' is a phrase common throughout community sport, the opposite will apply this Saturday at Endeavour Oval. After taking out the annual challenge last year, Orange's Ultimate Frisbee side, the 'Snowflakes', will look to go back-to-back against Dubbo with the winner earning a sheep station trophy. Last year's tournament was the first of its kind with Dubbo, Blue Mountains and Orange playing off as the latter went undefeated. This time around it'll only be Dubbo vs Orange at Endeavour Park with the home side looking to retain the trophy. "It's nice way to play Frisbee against other people we haven't played before," Snowflakes member, Clare Stuart, said. Mrs Stuart added that inspiration for the trophy comes from the essence of what Ultimate Frisbee is about - a sport designed to be social and fun. "We're jokingly saying we are playing for sheep stations, just a very small sheep station," she laughed. "Ultimate Frisbee has a long history of being a sport that can't take itself too seriously. "It is a serious sport, recognised by the International Olympic Committee but at its heart is a lot of people coming together to have a good time and I think the trophy illustrates that it is about having fun. "The name of our team is the snowflakes, you'll see a similar vein of humour coming through there. "Ultimate Frisbee is a self officiated sport that relies on people loving the game and playing it fairly. It doesn't work so well if people take it too seriously." The first Frisbee will be thrown at 10:15 with more activities to follow after the challenge is completed. "We're really happy to have anyone spectate if they want to come down," Mrs Stuart said. "It'll be Orange vs Dubbo for an hour and after that we're really happy if someone wants to come along to bring joggers and show them the gist of what Ultimate Frisbee is about and they can have a turn and join in a game that'll start at about 11:30."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/ec3bbd51-4637-43c8-ad3a-351a5aea0542.PNG/r0_8_1148_657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg