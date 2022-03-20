news, local-news,

Newcrest's Cadia mine has welcomed 22 new apprentices and graduates to its operations. The new starters will work across a variety of disciplines and trades, including mining, metallurgical, mine geology, electrical engineering, geotechnical engineering, heavy vehicle mechanics, and fitter machinists. Among the new faces is Brittany Profke, who she is looking forward to what the next four years of her fitting and machining apprenticeship will bring. "After years in the construction industry as an operator, I was ready for something more fulfilling. Since starting at Cadia, I was taken by surprise at how many opportunities we are given on the tools, including assisting with breakdowns," she said. Applications for Newcrest's 2023 Graduate program are now open.

