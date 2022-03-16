sport, local-sport,

While a hamstring injury to captain Jake Gordon wasn't good news for the NSW Waratahs squad, the withdrawal presented an opportunity for former Orange City player, Jack Grant, to make his mark. With the Waratahs searching for their second win of the season, the half-back produced an energetic performance that included a try-assist to help his side gain a 22-17 victory over the Western Force. While there was uncertainty up until the day's play about Gordon's availability, Grant said he "prepared as if I would play". "It was great to play some footy, it's been a while since I've played that many minutes so it was nice to get out there and play good footy," Grant said to media on Tuesday. Grant said his continual exposure to Super Rugby is having a positive affect on his football. "I definitely feel more confident, you get that through experience ... I'm looking forward to playing a few more games," he said. "I'm not sure how long Jake's out for, (but) when I get the opportunity I'll continue to try and play as well as I can. "It's awesome having him (around) as well - he's a great leader for us, I've learnt a lot from him." Former Waratahs half-back and current assistant coach, Chris Whitaker, was full of praise for the 28-year-old. "I thought Jack was outstanding," he said. "It's a tough situation for Jack having the skipper in front of him and getting opportunities, they're few and far between. We probably haven't seen the best of him until the game on the weekend, he was probably trying to play within himself and to the team structure but I think on the weekend we saw how good he can be. "He's good with fast ball and shifted it well, a couple of times even without clean out that I think suited our style in the first 40 minutes. "We were playing very up-tempo (in the first half) and that was down to his good service and speed around the field." Waratahs head coach, Darren Coleman, echoed his assistant's thoughts. "First half he was sharp ... got out, he was busy and enterprising," he said. Grant is expected to receive more starting opportunities with Gordon out for two to four weeks. The Waratahs currently sit fourth on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder with their next clash against Melbourne Rebels.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/09efc31b-c4b1-45c9-8e16-643fed9701bd.PNG/r23_0_2423_1356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg