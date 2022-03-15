news, local-news,

WITH Kevin Laughton in the field it was hard to see anyone else taking home the major honours at the Orange Orange Trout Acclimatisation Society's 2022 fly-casting championships. A former prolific Australian title winner Mr Laughton showed his expertise to around 20 other competitors to take home the major spoil of day, the JN Brazier Cup, after competition in distance, accuracy, double-handed and single-handed casting into Lake Canobolas. Mr Laughton also won the skish accuracy, a target competition where the lure or weight is cast into hoops on the water. Liam Callaghan, who represents the younger brigade at the OTAS, took out the single-handed distance. Club president Barry Darley said the conditions were near-perfect for Saturday's championship with a glassy lake surface and little wind. The OTAC has been going for 90 years, making it one of the oldest trout clubs in Australian. Long time member of the club Rodney Tonkin said competition helped fishers develop their skills. "You're casting more accurately, getting greater distance and you're getting more proficient as a consequence," Mr Tonkin said.

