A Mongolian beef stir fry, Cambodian sticky rice sprinkled with sesame seeds and Taiwanese Mooncakes were among the tasty dishes prepared and shared by members of Orange's multicultural community at a special event this week. Organised by Orange City Council Migrant Support Officer Anni Gallagher and Mission Australia's Codie Campbell as part of the lead up to Harmony Day, the Harmony in our Community day at the Bowen Community Technology Centre was a chance to celebrate diversity by sharing food and culture. "We asked some of our new arrivals and multicultural community members if they'd like to show and share some of their beautiful food," Ms Gallagher said "They made a dish and then spoke to it." "Some of the participants also attend TAFE ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) - so it was helping them to practice their English, to show something that they're really proud of that's from their cultural heritage, and then we had really interesting discussions from that," she said. "One lady, Kushumita Gurung cooked a delicious Nepalese dish - aloo achaar - a spicy potato dish that's commonly served as an entree when you go to visit someone in a family home. "Another lovely lady made fresh moon cakes. They're from the Taiwanese culture and are filled with chopped nuts, honey and glutinous rice. Moon cakes are made specially for the mid-Autumn festivals and are just delicious." Other dishes included Kanafa, a Middle Eastern desert with a milk semolina base layered with cheese and served with sugar syrup, made by Nabeeha Qummou, and a Peruvian stir-fry made by Rina Galvaz. Harmony Week, a national celebration of diversity that promotes inclusiveness and belonging, runs from March 21- 27. Orange's main Harmony Week celebrations will be held at South Court on March 26. Ms Gallagher said the Migrant and Refugee Support Services team are inviting members of the multicultural community to display their flags at the event. "Anyone who would like to print and laminate a flag can call 6393 8600 to nominate their country," Ms Gallagher said.

