Organisers of a fundraiser for domestic violence support at Nashdale Hall this Sunday look set to quadruple the $5000 they raised at last year's inaugural event. With 200 people expected to attend, Birds in the Bush is on track to make $20,000 for The Orchard, Housing Plus' refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence. Organiser Vanessa Vazquez said the original goal was $10,000, twice as much as last year, but with more than $10,000 in ticket sales already and the event expected to sell out, the goal was moved to $20,000. The International Women's Day event starts at 3.30pm and will include cocktails on arrival crafted by Union Bank and Hillside Harvest, endless See Saw Prosecco and See Saw Sparkling Rosé, food by Pickle & Fig and live music from Joel Jackson and Megan Wood. Guest speakers are Senior Constable Granton Smith, a Domestic Violence officer based in Orange and the 2015 recipient of the Sabine Altmann award for Domestic Violence Prevention Practitioner of the Year, as well as independent candidate for Calare, Kate Hook. The event is co-sponsored by Ms Vazquez's employer, Whitely, Ironside and Shillington Solicitors, Cosmedic Collective, MBC Group Services and The Pinnacle Physiotherapy Clinic. Ms Vazquez says the afternoon will include an auction of artwork by Rishelle Kent, Claire Fox of Roadtrip Creative and other big ticket items. There'll also be a monster raffle with prizes all valued at $300 or more, including a staycation and breakfast five at Warruga Shack, and a staycation and breakfast for two at Byng St Boutique Hotel. A case of Seesaw Vintage wines, a night at Ruby Tuesdays, picnic and wine tasting at Heifer Station, a Pinnacle Physiotherapy Pilates term pass and exercise roller, and a Cosmedic Collective voucher for $300 are also among the prizes up for grabs. Attendees will receive a Birds in the Bush tote full of goodies including a piccolo of See Saw Prosecco. Ms Vazques said Birds in the Bush was all about giving back to the community: "Domestic violence is a really big issue for women and whatever support we can show, we should." Tickets are still available via Humantix.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/10be521a-c0fb-4114-99fd-aeffecbaa96b.JPG/r0_119_5568_3265_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg