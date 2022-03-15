sport, local-sport,

With three teams tied on points heading into the final round of the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade competition, each side would've thought a bonus point win would be enough to sneak into the finals...they were wrong. Centrals, Gladstone and CYMS all put together big bonus point victories, but it was Centrals who would finish the season in fourth thanks to superior net run rate. Centrals (4-106) took down Spring Hill (10-142). The Hill's Matt Harvey top scored with 59, while Stuart Pullar finished with 3-14. Needing to score the runs in 30 overs or less, it was Centrals captain Adam Danielson (53 off 59) who did the bulk of the heavy lifting. CYMS managed to bag the extra point despite Cavaliers bowler Tom Jarick snaring 5-19 including a hat-trick. Cavs batted first and were all out for 92 thanks largely to Matt Baker who claimed 5-17, four of which were bowled. Baker (16 not out) then hit the winning runs after John Mulhall (28) and Ben Bartlett (35) set up the innings. Gladstone batters Gavin Smith (98) and Ben McAlpine (53) had a field day with the Kinross Second XI bowlers as they finished 9-231. Will Englund did pick up 5-37 for the students however. It looked like the game would be done quick when Kinross were 6-48, but Jock Stuart (56 not out) and Englund (32 not out) got them to 7-137. Orange City (5-118) took down Kinross First XI (10-114) thanks to performances from Troy O'Keeffe (31 & 4-27), Steven Sharp (44) and Brant Mann (30 not out & 3-17). The semi-finals spots for the ODCA third grade comp have been locked in. In a win-and-you're-in matchup, it was Orange City (6-137) who got up over Centrals Red (6-136). Centrals batted first and put up a decent target thanks to the ever-reliable Luke Campbell (68). It was a combined effort from City's batters - six in double digits and none more than 21 - which guided them home. They take on Centrals Black for a spot in the grand final. Minor-premiers CYMS (7-113) finished on a high against Cavaliers (10-112). Nic Drage (23) and Harrison Isaacs (31) started off well for Cavs before George Eleftheriou (3-29) and Adam Smith (3-26) skittled the lower order. Seth Mulhall (28) and Riley Krause (30 not out) then did the job for CYMS. CYMS (9-145) grabbed a big win over Kinross (10-40) in the penultimate Centenary Cup round. Jackson Rodwell (39) and Jett Clarke (33) were the best of the green and gold batters, while Blake Dwyer grabbed 3-16 for the students. Charlie Miller (3-6) and Harry Miller (3-3) then tore through the Kinross line-up. The other game saw Cavaliers (9-171) beat Orange City (10-106) thanks largely to performances from Hugh Coady-Jiear (51) and Stu Middleton (50), while Darcy Hamling scored 40 for City. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/29d1a863-03d3-40e6-b6c9-25ad619cf18b.JPG/r1596_437_4578_2122_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg