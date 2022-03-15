Locke slams home four during blowout in Orange water polo
JETS were at full power in last Thursday's Orange Water Polo round with three wins from as many games.
Lining up in the open division, Jet Cobras accounted for KWS Krill 9-5.
Jet Turtles then took to the water and downed Platypus Gold 8-4.
To finish with a perfect round, Jet Cobras scored a dominant 12-3 win over Goal Diggers with Kolby McMahon bagging five goals for the victors.
Platypus Silver were able to notch a win when they downed Flounders 7-6 in a tight contest.
Flounders had a better start and were up 4-3 at the main break but a scoreless final quarter allowed Platypus Silver to steal the one-goal win.
In the other open match, KWS Killer Whales accounted for KWS Kingfish 9-6 in a hotly-contested game.
KWS Hydra had a winning run in the junior competition downing Orange Water Dragons 10-0 and then KWS Kraken 11-1.
In the final juniors match Orange Water Dragons toppled KWS Kraken 9-3, with Aidan Wilson scoring a treble for the winners.
Competition was very fierce in the intermediate division.
KWS Bluebottles edged out KWS Barracudas 9-7 in the opening clash before KWS Nessies and KWS Orcas played out a 6-all draw.
In the last game of the division, Xanthe Locke slammed home four goals, and Lacey Brown and Josiah Dirs bagged three each, to help Orange Water Dragons down KWS Mantas 14-0.
Juniors:
- KWS Hydra 10 def Orange Water Dragons 0.
- KWS Hydra 11 def KWS Kraken 1.
- Orange Water Dragons 9 def KWS Kraken 3.
Intermediates:
- KWS Bluebottles 9 def KWS Barracudas 7.
- KWS Orcas 6 drew with KWS Nessies 6.
- Orange Water Dragons 14 def KWS Manta 0.
Opens:
- KWS Killer Whales 9 def KWS Kingfish 6.
- Platypus Silver 7 def Flounders 6.
- Jet Cobras 9 def KWS Krill 5.
- Jet Turtles 8 def Platypus Gold 4.
- Jet Cobras 12 def Goal Diggers 3.
