Your chance for a change of scenery

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday March 17: "Nioka Park", 85 Carcoar Road, Millthorpe: Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about "Nioka Park", 85 Carcoar Road, Millthorpe. Whether you already enjoy life on the land or are looking for a change of scenery, this property represents an amazing opportunity. Look once, you'll be interested, look twice and you'll be in love with what is simply one stunning and unique property. Currently set up for Angora Goats, the land on "Nioka Park" is sub-divided into seven main paddocks each run as a four cell unit. Potential buyers could run stud sheep, goats, alpacas and a variety of other animals to fully utilise the infrastructure and facilities. Facilities include enormous, fully enclosed shelter sheds, a two stand shearing shed, silos, hay sheds, and an all-weather central laneway system that connects to all paddocks and the hayshed. Located at 85 Carcoar Road Millthorpe, "Nioka Park" represents a lifetime of work ready for the next owner. Cowriga Creek, which is the headwaters of Browns Creek, forms the eastern boundary to the property. There is a permanent, spring-fed dam that supplies a reticulated water system throughout the property, along with seven other dams that makes the water on "Nioka Park" bulletproof. The homestead is a sprawling four bedroom brick residence that boasts large, open living areas and depending on the configuration you choose, also has a billiard room, bar, and formal living areas. There is also a library and the best home office you could ask for- perfect for those looking to work from home. The bedrooms are generous in size, especially the master bedroom, which features a stunning walk-in-robe and private ensuite. A bonus for the property is a separate overnight accommodation, consisting of one bedroom with shower and cooking facilities. There is so much to offer here that only a personal inspection will cover all you have to ask. With many small towns and villages scattered throughout the Central West, Millthorpe, just 20 minutes from Orange and 30 minutes from Bathurst, is a perfect example of the riches of yesteryear waiting to be explored having recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. A vibrant hub during the colonial and gold rush days, the charm and attractiveness of Millthorpe is the relaxed environment and friendly atmosphere. You can stroll along the towns walks including the Railway Walk or Village Walk and just take in the gorgeous scenery and heritage buildings, or poke your head into one of the cafes or eateries to try some of the freshest, tastiest treats you are likely to encounter.

