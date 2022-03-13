sport, local-sport,

With thirty seconds left on the clock and the scores locked at 8-all, Bathurst Panthers were on the attack and searching for the winner in the final of the pre-season under 18s knockout on Saturday afternoon. On the fifth tackle, the ball was thrown to five-eight Ronan Hunt-Cameron, who was well pressured by Orange CYMS and was unable to attempt a field goal, so he hastily put a kick into the corner, hoping to find a teammate. Up stepped Panthers fullback Keegan Clayton, who got his hands to the ball and planted it down to score the match winner in the dying seconds of the match, causing mass celebrations from the hosts and heartbreak for the visitors. Understandably, Clayton was thrilled with his moment of magic after the game. "He [Hunt-Cameron] caught it pretty early, so I kind of had an idea about what was going on," he said, catching his breath after the match. "It was just awesome. It was good to get the win late like that." CYMS halfback Nick Murphy would make the first breakthrough in the match, selling multiple Panthers defenders for the dummy to score a fantastic try in the opening five minutes. He would convert his own try to give CYMS the 6-0 lead. But Panthers would respond before the half-time break (the match was played over twenty-minute halves), with hooker Sam Kelly scoring with just four minutes to go. CYMS took a 6-4 lead to the break. Four minutes into the half, Panthers turned down an option to draw level with a penalty goal, rather opting to run the ball. The move paid dividends, as Panthers winger Blake Powyer would score out wide to give the Bathurst club a slender 8-6 lead. CYMS would enjoy countless attack on the Panthers line for a number of sets, yet the hosts would constantly throw back all attacking advances made by the green and golds. But CYMS would finally crack a score with four minutes to go, but it wasn't a try, rather Murphy would score a penalty goal to draw the scores level at 8-all. Panthers would ultimately work the ball down the other end with just half a minute left, where Clayton would seal the win. "We defended for ages and ages," he said. "The boys just did awesome to defend it and to get us up here that late, we did really well. I'm so proud of them." Panthers had won both their pool stage matches on Friday evening, defeating Cowra Magpies 12-4 and Orange Hawks 16-0, while Orange CYMS had won both too, a 22-0 win over Mudgee Dragons and a 12-0 victory against St Pat's.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/8ff61d8a-9167-4f89-95f5-82ab9b3ed1ac.jpg/r0_7_3205_1818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg