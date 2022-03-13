coronavirus,

In the 24-hours leading up to 4pm on Saturday, there were 15 people in the Western NSW Local Health District in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1 is in ICU. There were 124 positive PCR test results and 267 positive Rapid Antigen Test results identified in WNSWLHD. There may be duplicates due to people having both tests. The Orange local government area currently has 848 active cases of the virus, Dubbo LGA has 680, Bathurst LGA has 1287 and there are 180 in Blayney. Active cases are those which have been identified in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 13,039 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 965 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 44 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 966 patients were being cared for with 40 in ICU. Of the new cases, 7867 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 5226 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Of the vaccinated, 57 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.3 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

