Central West Libraries has launched a new website to capture and share Central West history, heritage and stories. Recollect Central West allows people to access a collection of heritage material relating to the Central West, including its people, places and events at https://centralwest.recollect.net.au/. The site contains significant items from Central West Libraries' local history collections including images, publications, photographs and maps, as well as the Central Western Daily newspaper negative collection. Editor of the CWD Tracey Prisk said she was pleased to see the photographs being utilised in such a way. "There are some amazing images in the negative collection and it's great to hear that more and more people will be able to access them using this new initiative," she said. Recollect Central West was launched by Orange mayor Jason Hamling at an event at Orange City Library on Wednesday March 9. "Orange City Council has worked with the Orange & District Historical Society to digitise some of the Central Western Daily negative collection, which dates from 1955 to 2000, to make it accessible to all," Cr Jason Hamling said. The aim is to continually grow the collection by sharing information relating to any items on the site. Central West Libraries will also progressively add new material. "We are asking the public to register with the site, become a member and add photos, stories and memories about the Central West region," Cr Hamling said. "This makes the site their own unique and wonderful resource for the community, especially those interested in our social history, heritage and family history." At the website launch, Central West Libraries Manager Roslyn Cousins showcased features of the Recollect Central West site including how easy it is to become a member, view and upload materials. To register as a member, head to the website and for information and enquires please send an email to recollect@cwl.nsw.gov.au.

