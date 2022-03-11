RMHC Orange, Ronald McDonald House, Rebecca Walsh, fundraiser, Gala Ball

Once again the annual Gala Ball is upon us for 2022, an event that has long raised much needed funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Orange. The below story is a just a small insight into RMHC Orange and the work they do. The annual special publication has even more stories, insights, photos and important messages of support and thanks. Click this link to find out more. A milestone was reached at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Orange last week. Staff and volunteers 'wrapped around' the 1,000th family from the Central and Far West who has stayed at the house since it opened. This milestone represents the importance of the need for such a facility such as RMHC Orange to support families from the region at a difficult time in their life when their child needs life-saving and specialist treatment at Orange Hospital. Accommodation and services are provided free of charge. It also comes in the lead up to the post-COVID resumption of the house's major fundraiser, the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Gala Ball to be held at Orange Function Centre on Saturday, March 12. For the first time in the 15-year history of the fundraising ball, which was held for the first time as one of the launch events for fundraising, residents from across the region can be involved by participating in the online auction and raffle. All funds raised through the Ball will stay in Orange to directly support families from the Central and Far West and beyond. Executive officer, Rebecca Walsh, said being able to provide such amazing services and support was vital for families. "Being able to offer help families from across the region is not only such a vital resource and support system for those families, but it is a wonderful experience for the staff and volunteers at RMHC Orange," she said. "We are so pleased we are going online this year with our fundraising to broaden the involvement in our major event - the Gala Ball, and look forward to seeing everyone on the night. For more information on RMHC Orange, visit www.rmhc.org.au/programs/houses/nsw/ronald-mcdonald-house-orange, or to support the Gala Ball online and take part in proceedings, visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhouseorange.com.au.

Stronger, together

For more information on RMHC Orange, visit www.rmhc.org.au/programs/houses/nsw/ronald-mcdonald-house-orange, or to support the Gala Ball online and take part in proceedings, visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhouseorange.com.au.