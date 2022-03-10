coronavirus,

Up to 4pm yesterday, there were 12 people in hospitals in the Western NSW Local Health District with COVID-19 and of those, two are in ICU. There were 253 positive PCR test results and 333 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in WNSWLHD. There are currently 819 active cases in the Orange local government area, 617 active COVID cases in the Dubbo LGA, and 1172 in the Bathurst LGA. There are 169 active cases in Cabonne and 164 active cases in Blayney. Active cases are those which have been identified within the last two weeks. Note, there may be some cases where people have reported multiple positive RAT results and/or also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period, resulting in duplicates. NSW has recorded 16,288 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. That the is highest daily total of COVID infections since January 27, 2022, when 17,316 were recorded. There are 991 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 39 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1038 patients were being cared for, while ICU numbers remain steady at 39. Of the new cases, 9482 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 6806 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 56.3 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.1 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

