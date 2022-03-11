sport, local-sport,

The Orange Trout Acclimatisation Society's annual fly casting championships will return to Lake Canobolas on Sunday. Barry Darley is the president of the OTAS and said the event will bring some of the best in the country out to compete, including Glen Cumberland who represented Australia at the world champions nearly two decades ago. "We have some fairly good casters, some who have been to the world championships and are always willing to give people a hand if they want to learn or want to learn how to tie a fly...anything to do with fly-fishing," Darley said. "We've got plenty of gear to advise and show them. Taking place on the eastern bank of the lake, there will include accuracy, distance, handicap and scratch events as they compete in the J.N.Brazier Cup. "It's our club casting championships and it was donated 60 or 70 years ago," Darley added. "The club has been in existence for 90 years and we're responsible for doing all the streams on all the damns, the liberation of trout, we give the DPI a hand to release the fish when they come out here from Jindabyne. "I'm not bad on accuracy, but when you've had work done on your shoulder you don't get the distance out there." The event will begin at 9.30am and expected to finish around lunchtime. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/f4b3acdf-75ac-47af-ae71-0778166db60f.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg