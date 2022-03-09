coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 13,179 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1,038 COVID-19 patients in NSW hospitals, with 39 in ICU. There are currently 665 active cases in the Orange local government area, 870 active COVID cases in the Dubbo LGA, 67 in Blayney and 789 in the Bathurst LGA. Active cases are those which have been identified within the last two weeks. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1070 patients were being cared for with 43 in ICU. Of the new cases, 9,546 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3,633 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.8 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 56.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: WHY NOT WRITE A LETTER TO THE EDITOR?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/02de278f-95de-4efb-8892-907c6a65dc19.jpg/r4_87_1694_1042_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg