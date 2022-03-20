news, local-news,

Two men have been convicted in Orange Local Court for separate instances of affray. In one instance, Joshua Lee McLeay, 31, of Morris Street, Blayney, was living in Orange when a fight started in Summer Street starting near a kebab shop and moving west towards McNamara Street. The fight involved McLeay and another man on May 5, 2020, a woman who tried to intervene was knocked backwards onto the ground and was seen on CCTV to limp when she got up several moments later. A further altercation then started between two other females and McLeay punched a man once in the head causing him to fall to the ground. McLeay has since moved to Blayney and described Orange as being a negative influence. Solicitor Mason Manwaring said McLeay was now working hard and he handed up a reference from McLeay's employer. "He's no longer doing that sort of binge drinking that he was doing during this offence," Mr Manwaring said. Magistrate Clare Farnan convicted McLeay and placed him on an 18-month Community Correction Order. "People should be entitled to be out in public and not have to be [exposed] to that sort of behaviour," Ms Farnan said. "You apparently told [the author of a sentence assessment report] that you don't have an issue with alcohol consumption but nevertheless cannot remember what happened. "I would say that someone who cannot remember what happened has a problem with alcohol consumption." She said it is possible to exist in the world without drinking alcohol and made it a condition of his CCO that he abstain from alcohol for the duration of the order and that he participate in rehabilitation and treatment. In another matter, Harrison Greer, 20, of Coulson Place, was convicted of affray and behaving in an offensive manner in a public place. It followed a dispute near his home on May 16, 2021, while children were present. According to police, Greer was involved in a fight between two groups of people following which, one person who was bleeding from their head was taken to hospital by ambulance. Greer said he went onto the road to fight but denied throwing punches. Magistrate Brian van Zuylen convicted Greer for his offences and placed him on two 12-month Conditional Release Orders.

