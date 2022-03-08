coronavirus,

There have been 420 COVID-19 cases identified in the Western NSW Local Health District as NSW records its worse day since January. In the WNSWLHD, 360 of the cases were identified via rapid antigen tests and 60 were from positive PCRs. There may be duplicates due to people having done both tests. Up to 4pm on Monday, there were 15 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the district. Of those, two were in intensive care. There are currently 790 active cases in the Orange local government area, 718 active COVID cases in the Dubbo LGA, and 1132 in the Bathurst LGA. Active cases are those which have been identified within the last two weeks. Meanwhile, NSW has reported 13,018 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. The state last had more than 13,000 cases on January 31 when 13,026 were recorded. There are 1070 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 43 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1066 patients were being cared for, while ICU remains steady with 43 patients. Of the new cases, 9621 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3397 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.8 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 55.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47.9 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

