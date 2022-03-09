news, local-news, Tony Ford, Orange Bird Sale

THE number of visitors at the Orange Bird Sale last Saturday exceeded expectations says Orange Bird Society president Tony Ford. According to Mr Ford the 2022 event brought in the most families he's seen in the show's history. "Attendance was terrific - even with COVID and floods, there was a lot who couldn't come - but it still went above our expectations," Mr Ford said. "I'd say we had just under 5000 birds there and I reckon about 1000 to 1200 people to walk through the doors. The most pleasing thing was the amount of families that were there this time - seeing mum and dad looking around with the kids, very pleasing." Mr Ford said the small finches made up around 50 per cent of the thousands of birds on show and topped the list for most favoured sale as usual; especially with the finch birds' easy-to-care-for status. "A lot of finches were sold, always very popular with finches," he said. "You can put them in a planted aviary and they won't destroy anything, whereas when you put parrots in there, parrots will chew and just about destroy everything," he laughed. People were said to travel from Victoria and South Australia and some from Queensland, amidst many western region breeders. "We had a lot from around here, places like Parkes, Forbes, Cowra and surrounding areas," Mr Ford said. "There hasn't been [a bird sale] for a little while now, so I think people were just really happy to show up and have a yarn which was great; mostly pleased to catch-up and compare notes." With procreation literally flying around, Mr Ford said conditions have been ideal for bird multiplication. "Breeding season has been pretty good, especially over the last couple of years with the rain," he explained. "It creates or generates food with seed where birds have fresh seed heads and they're much like kangaroos in that they know when and when not to breed - nature determines everything." Adding another natural and squirmy fact, Mr Ford also takes part in another breeding process, where he says "you'll have to have maggots" to keep up in the bird breeding world. "A lot of birds need live food to breed - maggots, meal worms, crickets - they're all a part of the live food process," he said. "A bit of powdered milk and bran in a heat box set to 28 degrees, you'll have maggots by the bucket full and away you go." Gone are the days of "hanging a bit of meat in the tree", where the cyclical process of maggots - egg, lava, pupa, fly and repeat - is also a fairly economical way to provide domesticated, two-winged creatures with a live protein source amidst an eclectic diet. "Still do a variety of green food as it's a must for birds, along with dry seed and insects that are produced naturally in their planted aviaries," Mr Ford said. "This is why these bird sales are great, too," he added. "Over the years, you just learn and hear about how things work and work things out yourself as well, pass along the information - it's all helpful stuff."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/a6ae9c3e-b086-4b2e-86a5-86041e18473f.JPG/r0_229_4541_2795_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg