Recent years of life in lockdowns and working from home has shifted perspectives on how we live in our homes and use our living space. The shift also influenced an increase in home renovations, which have risen to record highs with Aussies spending more than $2 billion a month on renovations and additions in 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. With a desire for more functional, agile and purposeful living spaces, that can accommodate the requirements of family time, working from home, schooling, recreational activities and entertainment, Australia has become a "renovation nation". Rebeka Morgan, Co-Founder of the renovation expert resource, BuildHer Collective and partner of James Hardie, shares important points to consider to achieve your dream home and lifestyle. Before starting the renovation process, figure out the inspiration for the form and function of your home. What are the problems you are trying to solve with the renovation - is it more space, better joinery or connection to outside? Think about how you want the space to feel. Remember you are building a space of connection, a living space and a place to share with family and friends. The way you want it to feel will connect to the form of the home. A common mistake that people make when renovating is not having a clear budget and realistic expectations of what this can achieve. Start off with a solid foundation, as it will be difficult to rectify mistakes along the process. It is essential to understand and balance the cost of labour and materials, as it will make budgeting easier. The cost of materials is easier to quantify, but it is important to understand how complex and time consuming the labour component is. Resources like the James Hardie Home Renovation Guide can help with the process. More than ever, Australian homeowners are pushing the boundaries when it comes to the style of their homes. To get the modern look, focus on elements that make you feel pride and joy and spaces you would enjoy living in. Focus on what makes you feel that way - it could be big windows, timber floors, embedded textures or simple materials. Exterior building materials have many roles to play. They need to be beautiful, long-lasting, keep out the elements, fit within budgets, work with our thermal requirements, as well as define our personal design style. Mixing cladding styles on a home faade has become a popular choice to create an architectural feel. The clean lines and contemporary finish can be easily achieved by combining a number of fibre cement exterior products to really enhance the exterior of your home. The faade is your first impression of a home and can give instant street appeal. It is incredibly important to get the scale and materiality right here to make sure you are coming home to an inviting space that you want to be in. Less is more when it comes to creating a modern exterior. Focus on clean lines, little ornamentation and pare back with only a few finishes that contrast well with one another. To achieve a consistent look with internal and external spaces, try to carry elements between both areas such as textures, colours and materials. Minimise the number of materials used internally and add personality to the space with a few statement pieces that resonate with you. An important consideration when adding a modern extension to a traditional home is to marry the old and new well. Focus on creating clear delineation between the existing building and new addition. This can mean a level change internally and a material change externally. Whether you're renovating to make room for a growing family or to get more out of your home, it's important to plan in advance so that your renovation process is streamlined and you feel empowered to make the decisions that create your dream house.

