Schapelle Schapelle, Orange, Orange Civic Theatre, Jack Dodds

CAPITAL cities Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Melbourne will host Aussie gigs scheduled for 'Schapelle, Schapelle - The Musical' at its Comedy Festivals this year, but why and how did Orange make the big cut? Born and raised in the Central West, Jack Dodds performs with co-writer and co-producer credits for the show and was instrumental in the crew's decision to bring a rare performance to the city - busting to "bring it home" since its debut in 2021. "Yes, I did have something to do with it," Mr Dodds laughed. "I just wanted to bring it home; I've always wanted to bring the show home." Growing up in Cabonne just off the Cumnock Road, Mr Dodds went to school in Orange and in 2018, he graduated from Bathurst's Charles Sturt University with a degree in Theatre Media. With regional opportunities a bit light-on around the place, Mr Dodds made the move to Sydney one month after his graduation; and clearly, he's been pretty busy in the creative world. "Yes, I've worn many hats - producer, also co-writer on the show and performer," he said. "I play Raymond, who is the lead journo/anchor in the show - he's kinda like the villain - and I also play Schapelle's brother, Mick Junior." So, what's Schapelle, Schapelle about? Arrested in Bali for drug smuggling in 2005, Australian woman Schapelle Corby was found guilty of importing 4.2kg of Cannabis into the overseas country, where she spent the next nine years in Kerobokan Prison But, that's not actually the guts and glory when it comes to the production's angle. "Our show is essentially taking the piss out of how the media blew the Schapelle [Corby] story up and Australia's fascination with it," Mr Dodds explained. "We actually didn't have to get permission, it's all on public knowledge - we didn't make anything up, it's very much by the book in terms of historical facts - all of the fictional stuff comes from the journalist scenes and what [reporters] were brewing up at the time." With the show's focus on sensationalism via the media, Mr Dodds described its purpose to sit somewhere between the elements of satirical comedy, with the combination of blunt wake-up calls in terms of public consumption and awareness - or, lack thereof. "There was an absolute frenzy around [the Schapelle Corby story] and everyone's opinion about it was so harsh," he said. "The people playing the journalists [in the show] are so out of this world and very insular within themselves as characters - it's very much emphasising the 'how ridiculous is this', but there's also these real moments of naturalism where you start to realise that this actually happened back then - and you see the chaotic nature of how Aussies take to stories and how [a majority of] the media fed that to the public. "We even get messages from the 'Free Schapelle' campaign threatening us about what we're doing or hearing from 'Marge from Lennox Heads' about random Schapelle facts, it's so bizarre ... "We're showing the ridiculous side of the media and it's not 'every journalist' by any means. The last run we had, a bunch of [well-known media outlet] journos came along to the show and they loved it, because they could understand the context. It's relatable theatre; and relatable theatre is fun." Bringing the fun to Orange's Civic Theatre on March 26 is exactly the plan for the performance crew, with Mr Dodds' top-of-the-list venue dubbed as the city's upcoming event. "Out of 40-something shows all up, I'm most excited about this one ... I'm really hyped up about it," he said. Tickets for the Orange Schapelle, Schapelle! show can be purchased online from the Ticketek website.

