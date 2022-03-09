news, local-news,

A shopping trolley, skate boards, bicycle, child's scooter star pickets, council signs, a witches hat, clothing, a bed sheet and syringe boxes were among items collected on Clean Up Australia Day around the skate park and adjoining creek on Sunday. Volunteers took part in the annual rubbish clean up along five clean up sites in public spaces and water ways in Orange. Event organiser Barbara Kaplan said there were about 20 volunteers this year and they always seek to get as many as possible. Volunteers said return and earn initiatives and shopping centres removing single-use plastic bags led to fewer plastic bottles and plastic bags being found than in previous years. However, there were still plenty of wine bottles, coffee cups, chip packets, and saline solution vials used for drugs, as well as syringe boxes found in children's play areas and under trees. ECCO secretary Nick King said he also collected five face masks from a popular thoroughfare opposite the Orange Public School infants campus. Mr King said he also wants people to be aware of rubbish they leave at home or on development sites as the rubbish can wash into storm water drains and into the creeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/240d654b-0b1e-4acf-8518-e42a787bcb39.JPG/r0_655_4974_3465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg