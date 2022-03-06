news, local-news,

Runners from all walks of life converged on Gosling Creek on the weekend for the annual Orange Running Festival. Festival coordinator Anthony Daintith said it was a fantastic event this year attended by 1458 participants including locals, and people from across NSW and interstate. "It's not the biggest year but considering COVID and everything else," he said. "People are just wanting to get back into it, this is one of the first running festivals post COVID." He said the first running festival was in 2007 and the first marathon was held in 2013 but could not be held last year due to the COVID pandemic when a much smaller event with capacity limits were held. There was no limit on the number of participants this year and 120 people competed in the marathon. Among this year's participants was Colombian Ivan Dario Munoz Mazo who cleans at variety of businesses, public toilets, government buildings and schools in Orange. He said most of his family lives in Canada but his partner is currently in Columbia visiting her family while he works from about 7.30am to 10pm each day. Once he finishes work he then runs at least one lap of the PCYC complex but more if he can depending on what time he finishes. Currently living in Orange on a visa he said he moved to Australia in 2019 but first visited the country in 2017 as part of the Colombian under-23 men's team that won bronze in the Underwater Hockey Championship in Hobart. Mr Munoz Mazo worked on Saturday but also competed in the men's mile and came in 20th with a time of 6 minutes and 5 seconds. On Sunday he competed in his first 21.1 kilometre half-marathon. He said he paced himself with a woman whose running style he liked and finished in 1 hour, 52 minutes and 56 seconds. He had another cleaning job to attend to after the race. It was also the first half marathon for Eliza Clarke from Sydney who competed with Benny Pantano who had done it once before but not in Orange. "It was pretty good, the route was really pleasant and the weather was really nice because it didn't rain," Ms Clarke said. "I set myself a goal to do a half marathon and we did a trial run recently. The closest one was this one time wise and I convinced [Mr Pantano] to do it with me." Mr Pantano said he runs about two or three times a week while Ms Clarke runs twice a week and they usually run five to six kilometres at a time. The Achilles Sydney Chapter also had 30 people including people with disabilities and volunteer guides participating in various events on Sunday. The chapter's president Ellis Janks said the club is for people with disabilities and it was the ninth time they have travelled to Orange for the event. "We've got people who are vision impaired, we've got some people in wheelchairs," Mr Janks said. "We come every year except last year." While he took part in one of seven teams that went into the five kilometre race, there were also two teams in the 10 kilometre race and two teams in the half marathon.

