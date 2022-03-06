coronavirus,

An elderly Narromine woman has become the latest COVID-19-related death in the Western NSW Local Health District. The fully vaccinated woman was one of five deaths reported across the entire state on Sunday. The tragedy comes while hospitalisations across the health district continue to dip, with the the latest report released on Sunday confirming there's 10 people battling COVID-19 in hospitals across the central west. Taken from the NSW Health data to 4pm on Saturday, one of those 10 people is in ICU. It comes on the back of Saturday's report that revealed there were nine people (one of them in ICU) battling COVID-19 in hospital in the health district. Hospitalisations across the Western NSWLHD had climbed last week, with 18 reported last Monday. There were 109 positive PCR test results and 213 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in the same report. Cases-wise, over the last month, there's been 711 new cases of COVID-19 identified from PCR tests alone. There's been 79 in the Blayney Local Government Area and 53 across the Cabonne LGA. Across the state, on top of the five deaths, NSW recorded 8782 new COVID-19 cases. There are 1009 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 43 in ICU. Of the new cases, 5509 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3273 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.8 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 55.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47.8 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

