IT may have been many years since sporting journalist and media personality Ken Sutcliffe OAM presented sport on CBN-Channel 8 in Orange, but he makes a welcome return on March 12 as host of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Orange fundraising gala ball. Mr Sutcliffe has always had a strong connection to the Central West, having been born in Oberon, moving to Werris Creek, then Mudgee as a child. He knows only too well the impact of having a sick child can have on a family in a rural area. "When I was four I contracted polio and I had to go to Tamworth for treatment. My mum and dad were not in a position to pay for accommodation to be close by, so it was a difficult time," he said. "I know personally the importance of having your family nearby when you are sick as a child." Mr Sutcliffe said with a significant proportion of accommodation at RMHC Orange provided for families of a child or adolescent experiencing a mental health crisis it is important to have a place like the Orange house for families to stay. "Especially in this day and age when kids and young people have had to deal with what's going on in the world and in particular the pandemic over the last two years, it is evident it has had an effect on young people and their mental health," he said. His early years of sports reporting were in the central west including Mudgee before a move to Orange as sports editor at television station CBN Channel 8 (later to become Prime TV). Mr Sutcliffe's experiences reporting on sport in the region stood him in good stead for his launch into metropolitan media with a program that was to become his trademark - Nine's Wide World of Sports. He remains highly respected in the media for his vast knowledge of many sports and of course for 20 years reporting on Wimbledon among other major regular sporting events. Mr Sutcliffe retired in 2016 and now with his wife Anne is enjoying the country lifestyle in Mudgee once again. In 2019 he was awarded the Order of Australia medal for his services to sport. Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities Orange, Rebecca Walsh said everyone associated with the gala ball event on March 12 is thrilled Mr Sutcliffe has agreed to be Master of Ceremonies for the fundraising event. "It is wonderful to think that we have such a high profile MC who comes from a rural area where families use the facilities at the Orange house on a regular basis," she said. Since RMHC Orange opened it has provided free accommodation and other support services for 1002 families from the central and far west. All funds raised at the gala ball will remain in Orange to directly support families from the central and far west.

