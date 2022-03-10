news, property, REV, house of the week, Ray White Emms Mooney, Spring Hill, tree change, 82 Spring Hill Road, Twin Oaks

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday March 10: "Twin Oaks" 82 Spring Hill Road, Spring Hill: Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about "Twin Oaks" 82 Spring Hill Road, Spring Hill. It's not often that opportunities like this come alone. Think the perfect block of land, gorgeous home, close enough to Spring Hill for a quick beer, a bite to eat and to catch up with friends, but on a large enough block to not have neighbours peering over the fence. Close enough to Orange to do all the shopping and enjoy a night out, but far enough away to enjoy the peace and quiet. That is what is on offer at 82 Spring Hill Road. Affectionately known as "Twin Oaks", the property is a beautiful five acre lifestyle block with a Kensington style brick home in place, built in 2013. Less than ten years old, the home is comfortable and private, yet spacious and modern. Four bedrooms provide a place the family to rest their heads. All bedrooms have built-in-robes, while the main bedroom also features a stunning walk-in-robe and private ensuite- a great spot to escape and relax. The main bathroom contains a separate shower and bath, while two separate toilets means no more fighting of a morning. There is room for the whole family and their friends in this stylish home. The large open plan kitchen, living and entertaining area are accentuated by a fantastic dining space. The kitchen features quality finishes and appliances, along with a convenient walk-in pantry. There is also fabulous studio or home office, which is perfect for anyone looking to work from home. There are plenty of advantages for new buyers with upgraded fencing allowing families to enjoy the full fives acres of the block. Perfect for families or retirees, " Twin Oaks" is an ideal setting with established gardens, vegetable patches and a well maintained lawn. With plenty of storage throughout, security cameras installed, rolling garage door, 23,000 litre water tank, and a solar bore to maintain the gardens, you can sit back, relax and enjoy your lifestyle change. 82 Spring Hill Road also boasts a fantastic shed and workshop space that is fully powered and includes a workbench and concrete floors, making it an ideal area for the home gardener or someone undertaking larger projects. With a very peaceful outlook and just 10 mins to Orange's bustling CBD and 15 minutes to Blayney, the property provides extremely affordable living with land rates only $291 per quarter in the Cabonne Shire. "Twin Oaks" will be sold via auction on Friday, April 8. The auction will begin at 10.30am, anyone interested in the property or looking to inspect should contact Michael Kennedy from Ray White Emms Mooney on 0428 243 222.

