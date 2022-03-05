news, local-news, Orange, Clean Up Australia Day, Orange City Council

SIMPLY 'turn up and help out' isn't the most pile of rubbish idea this weekend, with Orange City Council urging residents to 'roll up their sleeves' for Clean Up Australia Day this Sunday, March 6. The nation's biggest community-based environmental day of action, the city's parks and waterways are being targeted this year, with surrounding areas from Elephant Park, such as Moulder Park - which runs along Blackmans Swamp Creek - and the old netball courts would be venues marked on the tidying route. In 2021, around 70 Orange community members took part in the clean-up activities, where 35 bags of rubbish were collected, as well as timber pallets, bicycles, scooters, shopping trolleys and even a small safe. This year, however, the COVID-19 scene is expected to deliver a messier rise in trash, with experts predicting that the amount of disposable face masks, single-use plastics and discarded coffee cups will be significant. Environmental Sustainability Policy Committee Chair Orange councillor David Mallard says more residents are "doing their bit for the environment" this year and it would benefit each local area. "There is a long way to go to solve the litter problem around the city, but every step helps," Cr Mallard said. "This type of event is great for getting people of all ages to get out there into the community, making a big difference and raising awareness of the amount of litter that makes it into our public spaces and waterways." The Return and Earn container deposit scheme, which was introduced in 2017, has been said to reduce the amount of bottles and cans littered in the state by 50 per cent since its inception - though, ongoing responsibilities are a daily, personal task to fulfill. "We can all do our bit every day by picking up litter around our own homes and neighbourhoods," Cr Mallard added. Helping to conserve the environment for more than 30 years, Clean Up Australia Day continues to inspire communities to band together for cleaner cities, with additional individuals and community groups at organised sites across the city on Sunday - such as the skate park and velodrome, Rotary Park, Clifton Grove, Mullion Creek and Lords Place areas. Volunteers can register for the three-hour event at Elephant Park, which will kick-off at 10am. Drinks and snacks will be available for collection at the Woodward Street registration site. To find out more about the clean-up events across Orange over the weekend, visit www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/join-a-clean-up.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/39385108-7d19-46a3-8a45-a06625197260.jpg/r0_23_1052_617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg