news, local-news,

Orange City Council is inviting local residents to share what they love about Robertson Park and what they want improved. A focal point of the central business district for more than a century, Robertson Park is a significant element of the city's cultural heritage and contains many beautiful trees, war memorials, the Country Women's Association hall, an entrance arbour, a rotunda and the Whitney Memorial Fountain. Council is working with expert consultants, Betteridge Heritage and Tree Wise Men, to prepare documents to guide the future care and development of the park. The consultants will develop a Conservation Management Plan, a Landscape Masterplan, a Canopy Replenishment Strategy and undertake Arboriculture Assessment for all major trees in the park. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling said listening to the community's views was essential to the process as Robertson Park was such an important part of the city's heritage. "The park is such a significant space in the CBD and is used for many events, as well as being a meeting place and recreation area for residents and visitors to Orange," Cr Jason Hamling said. Robertson Park was established more than 130 years ago. "It is listed as an item of local heritage significance and we need to safeguard its heritage values and ensure these are protected and enhanced for future generations," Cr Jason Hamling said. A face-to-face consultation session will be held from noon to 1.30pm on Friday 11 March for interested residents and park users to attend. The meeting will be held in the CWA Hall at Robertson Park and light refreshments will be provided. The meeting will include a walk around the park and brief history, an overview of the proposed documents and an opportunity to have your say. Interested people are asked to RSVP or register their intention to speak at the session by emailing heritage@orange.nsw.gov.au or calling 6393 8170 by Tuesday 8 March. Comments on the park's heritage values and uses can also be made by completing a short survey on Council's YourSay Orange site at: https://yoursay.orange.nsw.gov.au/conservingand-enhancing-robertson-park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/28128e45-9c7b-49af-b125-dfbedfe33371.JPG/r794_553_4038_2386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg