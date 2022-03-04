Maybe it's better to be cautious than regretful

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

WE really seem to have two tiers of our community at the moment. There are those who are concerned about catching COVID and do all they can to avoid crowded locations. These are the people who still choose to where face masks, even in places where they don't have to, and who reach for the hand sanitiser after every exchange, even when there's no human contact involved. Then there are the other members of our community who are thrilled that COVID restrictions have been reduced and are living their lives as if the deadly virus never existed. In fact there are some folk who are actively happy for the entire household to catch COVID in order to ensure the quarantine period for all members of the household is over at the same time and doesn't drag on for weeks. No matter where you sit, and how cautious you are being, there's no doubt this virus, or a variation of it, is here to stay. Despite what those who have adopted a devil-may-care attitude may want you to believe, for some people the virus is deadly and many more lives will be lost before a cure is found (if it ever is). It's only then we can all truly resume a carefree lifestyle.