There's 11 people in hospitals across the Western NSW Local Health District battling COVID-19. Confirmed in the latest NSW Health 24-hour report to 4pm on Thursday, March 3, one of those 11 people is in intensive care. There were 120 positive PCR test results and 236 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in WNSWLHD. Across the state, NSW has recorded 9466 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. The case numbers are down from Thursday's report when 11,338 were recorded - the highest daily total since February 3. There are 1000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 42 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down from Thursday, when 1035 patients were being cared for with 43 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6050 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3416 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.8 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 55.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

