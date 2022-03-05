news, local-news, Cabonne, Blayney, Kent Eastwood, Music and Movies in the Villages

CABONNE and Blayney Shires will host three weekends of five free gigs in March, bringing live outdoor music and movie screenings to its residents. Launching in Eugowra on March 11, the 'Music and Movies in the Villages' series will then continue on to hit the villages of Millthorpe, Yeoval and Cargo, before finishing off in the Blayney Shire on March 26. Under the banner of the Festival of Place Summer Fund, each council jumped at $15,000 in state government funding for its townships, which aims to enliven public spaces with entertainment - and gives locals the chance to take full advantage of spaces opening back up following the ease of COVID restrictions. "It's just really great when councils get involved with putting on events that are culturally-focussed and its feeling like a really great series of events that are happening around the Shires," musician booked for the event series, Kent Eastwood. "It's also not just focussed necessarily on music, but the arts as well, and it's looking like a healthy reintroduction and reminder for people to be able to have something to go to and not dwell too much on the last two years." New to the Central West, the acoustic singer/songwriter and piano technician moved from coastal Byron Bay to Cabonne just six months ago with his partner and child. Feeling high on good small-town vibes already, Mr Eastwood's now feeling pretty pumped for the upcoming atmosphere. "People are coming to watch a movie, so they're already a chilled and relaxed audience looking to kick back and be entertained," he said. "I really enjoy this kind of gig and it's great to have the opportunity to do them." Local businesses and community groups will support each of the events, where there'll be plenty of catering options to enjoy in a casual outdoor settings. Event details for both Cabonne and Blayney Shires are scheduled as follows: Friday, March 11: Friday, March 18: Saturday, March 19: Friday, March 25: Saturday, March 26:

