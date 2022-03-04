AT THE GALLERY | New partnership is helping support budding artists

community,

Artists are at the centre of everything we do at Orange Regional Gallery and we're proud to support the development of new work by artists at all stages of their careers. One of the most challenging times for artists can be once they have finished studying and are trying to find their way through the minefield of commercial galleries, studio hire and material costs and the difficulty of developing a profile beyond the nurturing environment of the educational institution. This is a time when many aspiring artists simply stop making artwork and divert their creative energies and skills into different-and safer-career paths. Publicly funded Regional Galleries across Australia, with support from our local councils, are in an extraordinary position to offer meaningful pathways and employment for artists who face these challenges. In light of this, Orange Regional Gallery has recently developed a partnership with the National Art School in Sydney through which recent graduates have a unique opportunity to present their first solo exhibition in a public institution. Titled 'the Seed', the initiative provides successful applicants with an exhibition space, catalogue, curatorial support, opening event and publicity. Aimee Gardyne, who graduated with a Master of Fine Art from the National Art School in 2020, is our inaugural artist in 'The Seed' series of exhibitions. Her exhibition Terran Muddle, which opens next Friday, March 11 at 6pm, presents an installation of 'soft' drawings that respond to the underwater environment surrounding her home on the eastern coastline of Sydney. Her layered and suspended drawings call us to reflect upon our relationship to the environment and observe the intelligence within it. Also opening on Friday evening at 6pm will be 'Layered Landscapes' by Orange-based artist Rhonda Campbell. Her exhibition of works on paper presents a personal response to time spent working and travelling throughout outback Australia. Please join us for a drink as Scott Elliot, Gallery Coordinator at the National Art School opens both exhibitions at 6pm on March 11. Aimee Gardyne will present an artist's talk in our Gallery Theatre at 5.30pm prior to the opening. All welcome but bookings are essential as places are filling fast. For more information and bookings please visit the Gallery's website or contact reception on 6393 8136. Entry is always free.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/19761c31-99d7-403d-ace3-ad57ebc14a14.jpg/r0_1206_3234_3033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg