ORIGINALLY delivered as two separate primary school programs, titled 'bro speak' and 'sister speak', the now-known Connections Program is based in schools around Orange; harnessing connection to culture for Indigenous students in years five and six. In charge of VERTO's Aboriginal Youth Leadership Program, Mary Croaker, or better known as 'Aunty Mary', says knowing where you come from is the key to contentment within each person. "I think sometimes the kids get frustrated within themselves and its about finding their identity," Aunty Mary said. "If you don't know who you are, you'll grab at anything, so if we help them with their identity and help them feel more belonged within a school environment and to grow that leadership in them - they're happy to be more settled, to be in a class, to thrive and to achieve those goals for themselves." Teaching a range of cultural components, the Connections Program helps students to transition from the last two years of primary school to prepare for high school, which Bletchington Public School's Year 4 teacher and Aboriginal Education team leader, David Bailey says is "based on respect in Aboriginal culture." "There's also that connection to everything - understanding family and the land - and we have different activities at different times there, where kids will do actual artefact-making at times, but it's also us having a chat with them," Mr Bailey said. "And sometimes it depends on what's going on in each school at the time as to what focus we have for a particular week, from things like working on self-esteem or sometimes working on respect issues and working on the importance of that. "It's getting that cultural understanding for the kids, but also building that self-esteem; it's like a peer support program, but for Indigenous students and connecting back to culture." With Mr Bailey saying that around 115 of an estimated 640 students at Bletchington Public School identifying as Indigenous, having programs like this is an integral part of the community. "Absolutely, for a lot of Indigenous families that's one of the first things that families will ask; what things do you have in place at the school for my child to be able to learn culturally and be involved in their culture?'," he said. "And we work with all the feeder schools to Canobolas High School - that's Bletchington, Bowen, Glenroi and Orange East - so we're building that leadership role and resilience before high school, which is then followed on to the same groups which we run there," Aunty Mary added. "They have to do it for them, as well. It's good to have your parents and to want to do it for them, but at the end of the day, the babies have to do it for themselves. "We also try to build that resilience in them to say if it doesn't work, it's okay; try something different. It's showing that you don't have to be right all the time - that we'll find a solution together and then you find a solution by yourself. "When your mind's strong, then you're strong - your heart's strong."

