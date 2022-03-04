news, local-news,

Orange Local Court has heard that a man who was sentenced to jail on Wednesday for stealing a car in 2020, and a 2016 break and enter, is close to being institutionalised. The statement was made when Matthew McKellar, 24, of Jubilee Avenue, appeared in Orange Local Court via video link on Wednesday. According to police, McKellar's dna was found on the gear stick and steering wheel of a car that was stolen from a driveway in Nicole Drive on December 17, 2020. The driver had parked a Holden Commodore in the driveway and left the keys in the ignition and discovered the vehicle missing about 25 minutes later. The victim contacted the police who noticed fresh tyre tracks in a nearby paddock leading towards Margaret Street. Police found the vehicle, which also contained a wallet that had been stolen from another Nicole Drive address the same day. McKellar was also sentenced to jail for a break and enter into a detached garage in Tobruk Crescent on November 14, 2016, during which two ornamental knives were stolen from a converted living area. McKellar's fingerprints were found at the crime scene and although he has been in and out of custody since then, he was arrested and charged for both offences on June 2, 2021, when police found him hiding in a Matthews Avenue address while they were looking for a different person. Magistrate Clare Farnan sentenced McKellar to 10 months' jail with a six-month non-parole period. The sentence was backdated to June 6, 2021, when McKellar was initially arrested. He remains in custody for other matters. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

