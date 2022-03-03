news, local-news,

DRESS CODE was casual but the mood was military and the stakes were high at the Orange City Bowling Club last weekend. So high, the fate of several futuristic armies, including the soul-sucking Drukhari, the Adeptus Custodes super soldiers and the enlightened T'au, was decided by the rolling of dice. Welcome to Orange's chapter of Warhammer 40,000, which featured around 50 fans of arguably the most popular miniature wargame in the world, battling out a conflict set in the year 40,000. The Battle of the Bush was hosted by Orange's Friday Night Gaming and it's hoped it will be a precursor to a major tournament the group hopes to host in August, which will draw around 80 antagonists from around the central west and further afield. In the meantime, the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions means the Friday Night Gaming is returning to its regular monthly stoushes, with the next scheduled for March 11 from around 6pm 'til late at the Orange Senior Citizens Club. Organiser Brian Johnstone said the group, which fights the grand tournament category, has around 400 in its Facebook ranks but game nights are usually battled out by 30 players who bring their own miniature armies which can contain human, alien and supernatural forces. "It's a great hobby," said player Steve Peterson, who is also quadriplegic. "I have been involved for 25 years and can still do it despite the wheelchair. I have a mate move my army and roll the dice for me. "If I lose, it's obviously his poor dice rolling, any victories obviously are through my tactical genius." The weekend's Battle of the Bush was won by Hayden Ford (Adeptus Custodes), from Overwatch Wargaming with 480 battle points from Jack Lavercombe (Drukhari), ACT, with 417 points. While popular, Warhammer is also enduring with the first edition of the rulebook published in September 1987, and the ninth and current edition released in July 2020.

