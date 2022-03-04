news, local-news, Country Women's Association, CWA, Orange

A CENTURY has passed since the Country Women's Association of NSW first started in April of 1922, with this year's members recognising women, past and present, on its 100th anniversary year. "These women were initiators, fighters and lobbyists, who were passionate about making rural and regional NSW better for those who lived there," CWA of NSW president, Stephanie Stanhope said. "This year is such an exciting one for all of us and we're so proud that the Association formed all those decades ago has grown to be the largest women's organisation in Australia and continues to positively contribute to rural and regional communities in so many different ways." Hence, to celebrate its upcoming birthday and International Women's Day this month, members of the CWA Orange branch are hosting an evening of fun for women "because you've earned it". While the branch encouraging all women to come along to the March 11 event, the 'other gender' are also given the green light for attendance ... but, there's a small catch. "You and your women friends are all invited and of course, men are welcome ... however, they have to pay an extra 14.2 percent to cover the gender pay gap!," the branch said. The event is aiming to provide a relaxing fun evening "with a touch of upmarket glamour". To book for the 4pm to 6pm CWA gig at The Greenhouse of Orange venue, register online with eventbrite or phone Deborah Marr on 0408 254 360 for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/837f5724-a619-4efd-9034-78eb574d0f49.JPG/r2524_708_4566_1862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg