THERE are big plans for a $6 million restoration of the Duntryleague mansion but in the meantime, the day- to-day maintenance of the almost 150-year-old building needs attention. Duntryleague Mansion Foundation chairperson John Cook was this delighted to receive a grant of $20,000 which will be used to foot the bill for more work on the first-floor verandah, one of the features of the iconic Dalton home, built in 1876. Mr Cook explained the grant, which was pushed along by Member for Orange Phil Donato, was part of a $300,000 refurbishment schedule for the verandah. Work has already been completed with some of the southern side floor boards replaced. "It's labour intensive, anything with old buildings is always labour intensive because you don't know what you will find when you pull up floorboards," Mr Cook said. "Sometimes the bearers are not right, starting to deteriorate so while you've got boards up you've got to renew those as well." The grant was part of the NSW government's Community Building Partnership program and is the third grant the Mansion Foundation as received with Mr Cook giving Mr Donato a pat on the back. "Phil's the only one that's got us any money through the Government," he said. Previously the club received $30,000 which it used to renovate the porte cochère while $40,000 also went towards the first floor verandah, which included sourcing replacement wrought iron 'lacing' from a foundry in Wagga Wagga. Duntryleague will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2026 and is hoping a large part of the work will be completed by then. So far, the club's Dalton Room has been renovated while the next major work will be reinstalling a ground floor verandah at the building's rear. "The back verandah's a fairly big job, it's around $300,000 but we're slowly working, taking bite-sized chunks as we go," Mr Cook said. The Mansion Foundation will also launch a major fundraising drive later this month and Mr Cook is hoping the Federal Government recognises the importance of the historic mansion, not just to Orange but to the Central West.

